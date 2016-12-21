An official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Apapa, Tajudeen Olatunji Bakare, was beaten to death by okada riders and touts on Thursday, 15th December, 2016. A graphic video of the gruesome murder has now surfaced online where the late officer can be seen lying helplessly inside a gutter, as an irrate mob stoned him to death.

Lagos state’s acting Commissioner for Transportation, Prince Anofiu Elegushi in his reaction said the victim was killed while performing his lawful duties of making Apapa safe for motorists and commuters, and alleged that the mob action was carried out by Tanker Drivers, Okada Riders and other persons who live around them,.