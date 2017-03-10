No fewer than 17 officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority engaged some residents and workers of an Information Technology compnay on Assbifi Road, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State in a free-for-all.

PUNCH gathered that some LASTMA officials had attempted to tow away a car parked by the roadside for violating the state traffic law.

The car owner, later identified as Opeyemi Oni, was stopped from entering the car by a group of LASTMA officials, who insisted that it must be towed away.

After a few minutes, a tow truck was brought to the street, as the motorist protested and engaged the officials in an argument.

A colleague of the motorist, who approached another group of LASTMA officials, was attacked.

Oni was also manhandled by the officials, and he retaliated by hitting one of them on the body three times.

One of Oni’s colleagues was slapped four times by another LASTMA official after the man queried him.

The scene soon turned rowdy as the LASTMA officials overran the workers of the IT firm, beating up everyone in sight, including the security guards.

Oni disclosed on Thursday, March 9 that he was treated in a hospital after the attack, adding that his car was towed away by the officials.

He explained that when he went to the LASTMA office, the management demanded N120,000 from him before the vehicle would be released.

He said he was charged N20,000 for wrong parking and N100,000 for assaulting a LASTMA official, adding that he was surprised at the charges because he thought he would be compensated for his injuries.

Oni said, “It was not the first time I will park my car there. The place is opposite my office and I was not blocking anything. I was in the office when it started raining and because I wanted to perform a transaction, I decided to pick my ATM card from the car.

“As I got downstairs, I saw a LASTMA official around my car. I was prevented from accessing the car. When I asked him what was wrong, he punched me.

“My colleagues came around to calm the situation, but they were attacked as well. A policeman later joined them and started hitting me.”

He said after his car was towed away, he reported at the Alausa Police Station, adding that police investigations revealed that the officials came from the Oshodi office of the agency.

The Divisional Police Officer was reported to have written to the management of LASTMA, directing that the officials be released to aid investigations.