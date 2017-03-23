The best graduating student of Lagos State University, Elizabeth Orefuwa has revealed she wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) seven times before gaining admission into the institution.

She graduated with a cumulative grade point average of 4.74 in accounting education at the 21st convocation of LASU.

The chartered accountant yesterday, March 22 said she would have given up on her dream of pursuing university education but wanted to satisfy her father.

Orefuwa said she became an associate accountant in 2010.

“When I eventually secured admission to LASU, my aim was not to be the best graduating student. I just wanted to satisfy my dad’s yearning,” she said.

“The journey through the institution was not easy; it took me seven years of writing the UTME before I finally gained admission in 2012.

“I also applied for direct entry three times at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

“During this period of waiting, I started professional career at the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) in 2007 and became qualified as an Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) in 2010.”

Orefuwa, who is pregnant, got married at the beginning of her final year.

“I had a CGPA of 4.72 before marriage and I graduated with 4.74. I got married during my final year in 2015 and my husband was very supportive throughout that period,” she said.