Operatives of the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit allegedly battered a 500-level part-time Business Administration student of the Lagos State University.

The 28-year-old student, Sewuese Matthew who is currently battling with a broken arm and injuries inflicted on her face was battered for using her foster sister’s mobile phone to video the operation of the officials on Durosimi-Etti Drive, in the Lekki Phase 1 area of the state.

The foster sister, Lilian Ifemeludike, told PUNCH that she was also assaulted by the task force men.

It was learnt that Ifemeludike and Matthew had gone to repair a punctured tyre at a vulcaniser’s stand on the estate when a team of enforcement agents stormed the area, seizing the machine for allegedly causing environmental nuisance.

It was gathered that the vulcaniser begged the officials, while Ifemeludike also urged the officials to allow him to repair the tyre.

Matthew on Monday, said she decided to record with the phone when the scene turned rowdy, but was caught by an operative, who allegedly punched her in the face.

She said other officials joined in the assault, pummeling her and Ifemeludike and later seizing the phone.

Matthew stated that they followed the officials to the task force office in Oshodi and reported the incident to the task force Chairman, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who condemned the assault.

“But when the officials appeared before the chairman, they told him a different story, saying we insulted them. The chairman then vowed to deal with us and we were detained. The next morning, they charged us to court in Ogba. I could not meet up my bail conditions that day, so I was taken to the Kirikiri Prison without my injuries being treated. I was released on Friday when the bail was perfected and I went to the Lagos Island General Hospital for treatment,” she added.

The spokesperson for the task force, Taofiq Adebayo, stated that videoing contravened the law of the agency, adding that the phone was being kept as an exhibit.

He, however, denied that the women were assaulted by the officials.