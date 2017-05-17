The family of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, has blasted the Chief Medical Director of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo , Prof. Akeem Lasisi, and other medical practitioners for alleged unprofessional conduct in handling the report of the autopsy ordered by the family into the death of the Senator.

The family led by Dr. Adedeji Adeleke, at a press conference in Ede on Wednesday, May 17 also vowed to sue Lasisi in reaction to his testimony before the coroner, Mr. Olusegun Ayilara.

He said the family neither participated nor believed in the kangaroo inquest ordered by Governor Rauf Aregbsola, saying the CMD has refused to give the family the result of the autopsy carried out on the deceased.

He said, ” It is quite disheartening, that we live in a country where some of our supposed professionals can be so easily compromised by their paymasters without any regard to the oath they swore to as medical health practitioners. The family has also noted with interest the contradictory testimonies at the Coroner’s Inquest as to whether Senator Isiaka Adeleke had anything to eat at the last party he attended that was hosted by an Osun State APC chieftain.

“The Adeleke family hereby puts it on record, that based on the high level of unprofessional conduct already displayed by the CMD of LAUTECH, the integrity of the ‘Yet to be ready’ autopsy must have been seriously compromised.

”The Adeleke family is consulting layers and is considering all legal options available to address this unfortunate and unprofessional conduct exhibited by the medical practitioners in this matter.”