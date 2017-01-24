The Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has finally called off its strike after 8 months.

The students have been staying at home since June 2016 after the varsity staff went on strike over non-payment of salaries.

The Vice-Chancellor of the school, Suleiman Gbadegesin, on Monday said the institution had received N500 million from Osun and Oyo State governments to pay the salary arrears owed workers.

This came after Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi was heavily criticized after a video of him telling protesting students to go and do their worst went viral online last week.

A statement signed by J. A. Agboola Registrar REG/ADM. 108 on Monday said: “All staff and students are hereby informed that the University will reopen for normal activities on Friday, January 27, 2017.”