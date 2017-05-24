Activities at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso were on Wednesday, May 24, paralysed as hundreds of students of the institution took to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital to stage a public protest against non-payment of lecturers and other workers of the university for the past nine months.

The irate students, who were armed with placards with various inscriptions, sang anti-government songs blaming Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State and his counterpart in Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola for the crisis.

The protesters said they had lost time due to the incessant strikes in the university while calling for payment of subventions to the university by the owner states in the interest of the future of the thousands of students there.

The Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students in the South West, Me. Saheed Afolabi, while speaking with journalists during the protest said the attitude of the two governors to the schools had almost ruined the future of many students.

The Coordinator of the LAUTECH Students, Lawal Musbau, said the university has lost its glory due to poor funding by the governors of Oyo and Osun States.

He stated that the students had come to Osogbo to stage the protest in order to further draw the attention of the governor to the plight of the students of the institution.

Musbau said lecturers were now doing skeletal services in the university because they had not been paid for eight months.