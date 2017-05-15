Prospective candidates of the 2017 UTME posted to Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso were stopped from entering the premises or gaining access to the examination centres by the Institution’s students.

The students were said to have mobilised themselves before the candidates’ arrival, blocking every entrance to the school, effectively denying the candidates entry.

The students also prevented teaching and non teaching staff of the institution from entering the school.

The students said the action was taken to alert the world to the problems facing the school after the two owner states, Oyo and Osun, ignored every plea to address the problems.