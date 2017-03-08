According to a lawmaker representing Ethiope East in Delta State House of Assembly, Evance Ivwurie, an unidentified helicopter always delivers supplies inside the Ovre-Abraka desert of the state where Fulani herdsmen and their cattle reside.

Speaking during a security meeting with stakeholders in Abraka, the lawmaker claimed that the desert has become a safe haven for thousands of herdsmen.

The lawmaker described the desert land across the River Ethiope as a time-bomb waiting to explode owing to the activities of herdsmen in the area.

Ivwurie, who recently launched his Operation Arrest, Meet and Engage Their Sponsor, campaign against herdsmen in his constituency, said, “If you go there, there are more than 5,000 cattle with more than 2,000 herdsmen dwelling in the place.

“They carry all kind of weapons and many unwholesome activities are going on there. I am aware of this and have taken the liberty to report the issue to the state government.

“In that place, a helicopter is always landing from time to time and we do not know what is going on there.

“The government needs to look into the issue critically because we fear that one of these days, the herdsmen may decide to cross the river and invade the community.”