An Ilorin, Kwara State-based constitutional lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), has explained why President Muhammudu Buhari can work from home.

Ali who spoke yesterday, April 27 said “It is not stated in the constitution that our President cannot work from home. As long as he is working, it does not matter where he works from. “In fact, where he works from is irrelevant. “You can draw similarity from the workings of the legislature. Whenever they are not in plenary session, they still work.

But people generally think that they work only when they are sitting. “The issue of where Mr. President works from has suddenly become a debate because of his illness, which is neither here nor there. But the truth is that the man can work from wherever he likes.”