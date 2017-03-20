A lawyer in Delta State, Sunny Ekwe was reportedly beaten to a point of coma by five soldiers attached to the 222 Battalion, Agarha-Otor, Ughelli-North Local Government Area of the State.

The severe beating meted on him left him with fractures on spinal cord.

PUNCH learnt that the incident occurred on March 11, 2017 at about 7pm when they pounced on the lawyer and beat him to a pulp.

He had gone to visit a relative at Okpara waterside in Ethiope Local Government Area of the state when he was attacked by the soldiers.

It was gathered that the soldiers dumped the lawyer in a gutter, where they left him to bleed to death.

A source, who witnessed the incident, narrated that trouble started when one of the soldiers approached and ordered Ekwe to follow him into a dark place where four other soldiers were waiting.

The lawyer, sensing danger, refused to follow the soldier.

The refusal of the lawyer to follow the soldier drew the attention of the four other soldiers, who emerged from the dark and joined their colleague to beat Ekwe.