For failing to appoint a replacement forthe late Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, James Ocholi, six legal practitioners have dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to court.

The lawyers are: Felix Okolo, Femi Victor Motojesi, Samuel Ogala, Dickson Enema, David Adegbe and Titilope Akerejola.

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court, Lokoja with a number: FHC/LKJ/C/08/2017, the six lawyers described Buhari’s refusal to appoint a replacement for the late Ocholi as a breach of the constitution; and as such, prayed the court to declare that Buhari’s duty to appoint a Kogi state minister is mandatory.

They also prayed the court to order President Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami to, within 30 days of service, inclusive of the day of service to answer questions on the legal and constitutional effect of the president’s refusal to appoint a minister from Kogi state.

The matter has been fixed for hearing on Wednesday, May 3 at the Federal High Court in Kogi state.

Recall that James Ocholi (SAN) who hailed from Kogi State had a fatal car accident on his way to Abuja at about 40 kilometres away from Kaduna and died on the spot, alongside his wife and son.