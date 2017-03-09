A 200 level student of Lead City University, Ibadan, Moshood Owolabi, has been sentenced to death by hanging for stabling his fellow student to death.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, Justice Adegboye Gbolagunte of an Ibadan High Court sentenced Owolabi to death by hanging for causing the death of one Seun Kolawole, two years ago.

Owolabi of the Physical and Health Education Department caused the death of Kolawole by stabbing him with a bottle.

Gbolagunte said the counsel prosecuting the case, Mr A. Olawale, a Deputy Director in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice had proved the case beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said that the evidence before him showed that the accused committed the offence as charged.

He ruled that the accused should be sentenced to death by hanging to serve as a deterrent to others.

Gbolagunte advised parents to always monitor their children to prevent them from misbehaving.

Olawale had earlier told the court that the convict stabbed Kolawole with a broken bottle in the neck, following a misunderstanding between him and the deceased.

He said that the injury sustained as a result of the stabbing resulted to the death of Kolawole.

Olawale said that the incident happened on Jan. 12, 2014 at toll-gate area of Ibadan.

The offence is punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap. 38 Vol. II Law of Oyo State 2000.

(NAN)