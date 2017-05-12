A legislative aide has said that the National Assembly owes them Duty Travel Allowance amounting to N1.3bn.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the aide told NAN, “We have been owed since 2015 and the management informed us that the allowance was not captured in the 2016 budget.

“With this development, we are aware of what is appropriated for legislative aides in the 2017 budget; we are now sure the money is there and there will be no room for excuses anymore.

“The DTA for an individual is N75,000 and about 3,000 aides are being owed.”

The 2017 budget provides N9.6bn for legislative aides, the Senate Public Accounts Committee takes N118.9m and that of Reps N142.7m.

(NAN)