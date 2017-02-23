The English Premier League defending Champions, Leicester Cuty have sacked manager Claudio Ranieri just nine months after leading the foxes to win the coveted EPL trophy.

The Italian’s position has come under increasing scrutiny this season with Leicester unable to hit the standards they hit in last season’s remarkable Premier League title triump.

Leciester City have lost seven of their last nine matches including Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Sevilla, while a return of just five wins in 25 league matches has left them one point above the relegation zone.