159 Nigerian migrants stranded after failing to reach Europe were flown home by Libyan authorities on Thursday, March 23 in the second such voluntary repatriation operation this week.

“In coordination with the IOM (International Organization for Migration), we are repatriating 159 Nigerians… including three infants,” Badreddine Ben Hamed, head of Libya’s anti-illegal immigration force.

The Nigerians, wearing tracksuits and new sneakers, were driven to the airport near the Libyan capital in two buses.

“I wish I could go to Europe but I can’t,” said a woman called Fate, carrying a baby in her arms.

“I’m happy to be going home,” said another Nigerian woman.