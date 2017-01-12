The lifeless body of a 17-year-old girl was found in a bush in Kebbi State after she was declared missing by her relatives.

The girl, Zarau was kidnapped, raped repeatedly and later strangled to death by four-man gang of criminals led by one Alhaji Aliyu Sarkin Mata who accosted her when she was going to her sister’s house in Kimba village, Jega council area of the State.

Zarau left home around 8pm for her sister’s house to spend a night with her when she was kidnapped by the young criminals between the ages of 20 to 25 who were armed with some local weapons.

They reportedly dumped the body of the 17-year-old girl in a bush to cover up for the evil deed.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the first suspect, Aliyu, was arrested along with two of his accomplice by the Police and detained at the Police Headquarters in Birnin Kebbi but the lifeless body of their victim was discovered three days after they undertook the nefarious act

Findings revealed that upon discovery of the lifeless body, the authority insisted that an autopsy be carried out before burial rites were observed.

So two doctors were invited who confirmed that before she was killed, the criminals had violated her by raping her. In fact she was said to have died following the multiple rape.