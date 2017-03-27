The Nigerian Air Force accidentally bombed an IDPs camp in Rann, the headquarters of Kala Balge local government, Borno State on January 17 killing 126 civilian.

A day after the accidental bombing, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international humanitarian non-governmental organisation, said an estimated 50 people were killed and about 120 injured.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said the airstrike killed and wounded scores of people, including twenty aid workers from the Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS).

TheCable however learnt from locals, that 126 people died on the first day of the accidental bombing, while another 108 persons sustained various degrees of injury. Some others have died in the days following the attack, but none, not a single household has been compensated for the military misnomer.

Here is a list of all those who died from the very first day of the attack:

Others Seven Red Cross members and three MSF staff

Red Cross says only six of its members were killed, while MSF insists that none of its staff were killed, further stating that those who died were contract staff.