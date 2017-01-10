The FIFA Best Awards held yesterday evening, January 10 in Zurich, Switzerland with Portugal and Real Madrid Superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo carting the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 awards being the major highlight.

Below is a compilation of the award winners;

The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)

The Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2016 – Carli Lloyd (USA, Houston Dash)

The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2016 – Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City)

The Best FIFA Women’s Coach of 2016 – Silvia Neid (Germany)

The 2016 FIFA Fair Play Award – Atletico Nacional

The 2016 Outstanding Career Award – Alessandro Rosa Vieira

The 2016 FIFA Puskas Award – Mohd Faiz Subri

The FIFA Fan Award: Dortmund fans and Liverpool fans

The FIFA lifetime achievement award: Falcao

Awardees for the FIFA FIFPro World 11 award

FC Bayern Munich and Germany’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer

Real Madrid and Spain’s defender, Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid and Portugal’s forward, Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid and Brazil’s defender, Marcelo

Real Madrid and Croatia’s midfielder, Luka Modric

Real Madrid and Germany’s midfielder, Toni Kroos

Juventus FC and Brazil’s defender, Dani Alves

Barcelona and Spain’s midfielder, Andres Iniesta

Barcelona and Uruguay’s striker, Luis Suarez

Barcelona and Spain’s defender, Gerard Pique

Barcelona and Argentina’s attacker, Lionel Messi