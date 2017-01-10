The FIFA Best Awards held yesterday evening, January 10 in Zurich, Switzerland with Portugal and Real Madrid Superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo carting the Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 awards being the major highlight.
Below is a compilation of the award winners;
The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Real Madrid)
The Best FIFA Women’s Player of 2016 – Carli Lloyd (USA, Houston Dash)
The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2016 – Claudio Ranieri (Leicester City)
The Best FIFA Women’s Coach of 2016 – Silvia Neid (Germany)
The 2016 FIFA Fair Play Award – Atletico Nacional
The 2016 Outstanding Career Award – Alessandro Rosa Vieira
The 2016 FIFA Puskas Award – Mohd Faiz Subri
The FIFA Fan Award: Dortmund fans and Liverpool fans
The FIFA lifetime achievement award: Falcao
Awardees for the FIFA FIFPro World 11 award
FC Bayern Munich and Germany’s goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
Real Madrid and Spain’s defender, Sergio Ramos
Real Madrid and Portugal’s forward, Cristiano Ronaldo
Real Madrid and Brazil’s defender, Marcelo
Real Madrid and Croatia’s midfielder, Luka Modric
Real Madrid and Germany’s midfielder, Toni Kroos
Juventus FC and Brazil’s defender, Dani Alves
Barcelona and Spain’s midfielder, Andres Iniesta
Barcelona and Uruguay’s striker, Luis Suarez
Barcelona and Spain’s defender, Gerard Pique
Barcelona and Argentina’s attacker, Lionel Messi