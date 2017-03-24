27 persons have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari as Resident Electoral Commissioners, (RECs), of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Senate President Bukola Saraki on Thursday, March 23 read a letter from the presidency requesting the confirmation of the 27 nominees in compliance with the provision of the section 14(3)(a) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution.

Since March 4, 33 states have been without RECs, who head the operations of the Independent National Electoral Commission at sub-national units, the commission confirmed.

Therefore, even when the 27 nominees are confirmed, six states will still not have RECs.

Below is the full list of 27 nominees and their states.

1.) Godswill Obioma, Abia (new appointment);

2.) Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adamawa (new appointment);

3.) Ahmed Makama, Bauchi (reappointment);

4.) James Apam, Benue (new appointment);

5.) Mike Igini, Delta (reappointment);

6.) Nwachukwu Orji, Ebonyi (new appointment);

7.) Iloh Chuks, Enugu (new appointment);

8.) Hussaini Pai, FCT (reappointment);

9.) Sadiq Musa, Kaduna (reappointment);

10.) Jibrin Zarewa, Kano (reappointment);

11.) Asmau Maikudi, Katsina (new appointment);

12.) Mahmuda Isah Kebbi (new appointment);

13.) Samuel Egwu, Kogi (new appointment)

14.) Rufus Akeju, Lagos (reappointment);

15.) Mustapha Zubairu, Niger (new appointment);

16.) Agboke Olaleke, Ogun (new appointment);

17.) Sam Olumekun, Ondo (reappointment);

18.) Abdulganiyu Raji, Oyo (new appointment);

19.) Riskuwa Shehu, Sokoto (new appointment);

20.) Kasim Geidam, Yobe (reappointment);

21.) Bello Mahmud, Zamfara (new appointment);

22.) Nentawe Yilwada, Plateau (new appointment);

23.) Umar Ibrahim, Taraba (new appointment);

24.) Emeka Joseph, Imo (new appointment);

25.) Obo Effanga, Cross River (new appointment);