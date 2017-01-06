Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, 34 of them through their Governors have presented the estimated 2017 budgets to their respective state houses of assembly.

Below is a compilation of the states and their Budget estimates;

1.) Kaduna State

Governor Nasir El-Rufai presented his budget for October 2016 to the tune of N215.9 billion for the 2017 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

2.) Lagos State

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode called his state 2017 budget “The Golden Jubilee Budget” as it coincides with the state’s 50th anniversary. The N813 billion budget was presented in November 2016 to the House of Assembly.

3.) Nassarawa State

Governor Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state presented the budget for his state on Thursday, December 15, an appropriation bill to the tune of N67.013 billion for 2017 to the House of Assembly.

It was named the “Budget of Reformation’’ and he said it was in compliance with International Public Sector Accounting Standard (IPSAS).

4.) Ekiti State

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 presented the budget to the tune of N93.4bn Budget for 2017.

The Governor presented the budget tagged “Budget of Higher Height” in military camouflage.

5.) Delta State

Dr Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, on November 10 presented the budget to the tune of N271 billion for 2017 to the state House of Assembly.

6.) Abia State

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state presented the budget for his state in September. He called it the “Budget of Prudence and Self-Reliance.”

While presenting the N102.5 billion budget, he said: “We will work towards it; we may not realize it 100% but we will certainly grade ourselves and say whether we made it 80% or 90%.”

7.) Kano State

Abdullahi Ganduje the governor of Kano state, presented the budget for the state in November to the tune of N210 billion (specifically, N209,875,330,488) for 2017 to the state House of Assembly.

Ganduje tagged it “Budget of Sustainable Self Reliance”

8.) Anambra State

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 presented a budget proposal to the tunr of N115.5 billion to the state House of Assembly.

He explained that a total of N58.9 billion will be spent on capital projects, while N56.6 billion will go to recurrent expenditure.

9.) Cross River State

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state presented the budget of his state on Monday, October 31, 2016 to the tune of N301 billion to the House of Assembly.

Mr Ayade said the budget was intended to project economic activities in the state, and would focus largely on the construction of the 260 kilometres super highway and the deep sea port.

10. Ogun State

Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun state governor presented the budget for his state on Tuesday, November 22, 2016, to the tune of N221.129 billion for the 2017 fiscal year.

11.) Zamfara State

Governor Abdul-Aziz Yari of Zamfara state presented a budget to the tune of N107bn for 2017 to the state House of Assembly.

12.) Rivers State

Governor Nyesom Ezenwa Wike presented a N470 billion budget to the State House of Assembly for services in 2017 on December 28. It is titled “Golden Jubilee Budget For Accelerated Development.”

13.) Akwa Ibom State

Governor Udom Emmanuel presented a budget of N365 billion for 2017 to the state House of Assembly on December

14.) Bayelsa State

The Oil rich state Governor, Seriake Dickson presented the 2017 fiscal year budget estimate of N221 billion on December 9. He tagged it “Budget of Repositioning For Consolidation.”

15.) Oyo State

Governor Abiola Ajimobi presented N207. 6bn as the 2017 budget on December 30. He tagged it “Budget of Self Reliance.”

16.) Borno State

Alhaji Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, December 21 presented a budget of N183 billion to the state House of Assembly for the 2017 fiscal year.

17.) Kogi State

The State Governor, Yahaya Bello presented a budget of N174.8bn for 2017 fiscal year on December 22. He tagged it “Budget Of New Direction.”

18.) Sokoto State

Governor Aminu Tambuwal presented a budget of N204.3 billion to the State House of Assembly on December 29.

19.) Benue State

Governor Samuel Ortom presented the 2017 appropriation bill of N163.9 billion to the state’s House of Assembly on December 20.

20.) Edo State

The proposed 2017 budget was presented by Governor Godwin Obaseki on December 19. The budget estimate is to the tune of N150bn.

21.) Bauchi State

The 2017 budget proposal of N145.45 billion was on Wednesday, December 21 presented to the State House of Assembly by the Bauchi State governor, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar.

22.) Katsina State

Governor Aminu Masari presented a budget estimate of N140.2 billion for the 2017 financial year on December 20.

23.) Osun State

The 2017 “Budget of Recovery” of 138.2 billion naira was formally placed before the Osun lawmakers for perusal and approval by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Segun Olorunsogo who represented Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

24.) Kwara State

Governor Adulfatah Ahmed presented N135bn budget for 2017 on December 29. He tagged it “Budget of Introspection and Sustenance”

25.) Plateau State

N132bn budget was presented by Governor Simon Lalong to the State House of Assembly.

26.) Jigawa State

Governor Muhammad Badaru presented a budget of N127.8bn for 2017

27.) Ebonyi State

A budget of N127.3bn proposed by Governor David Umahi for 2017 financial year.

28.) Taraba State

Governor Darius Ishaku presented N110bn budget

29.) Niger State

N108bn budget was presented by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello

30.) Enugu State

Governor Ugwuanyi proposed N105bn for 2017

32) Imo State

Rochas Okorocha Presented N131bn budget for 2017

33) Gombe State

Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo presented N85.6bn budget for 2017

