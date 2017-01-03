The Federal Government has commenced the payment of N5,000 monthly stipends under its conditional cash transfer programme to poor Nigerians in nine states according to the Senior Special Adviser to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Laolu Akande.

Below are the 9 states payment has begun;

The states are Borno, Kwara, Bauchi, Cross Rivers, Niger, Kogi, Oyo, Ogun and Ekiti.

Borno, Kwara and Bauchi have started receiving the money while the rest of the states in the first batch would commence the payments soon.