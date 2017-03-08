Switzerland has emerged as the best country to live in 2017 according to a new study from U.S. News & World Report.
The media organisation — notable for its influential US university rankings — evaluated 80 countries across a range of criteria, from economic influence to citizenship and quality of life.
By surveying more than 21,000 business leaders, informed elites, and general citizens, the aim of the “2017 Best Countries” report is to discover how nations are perceived on a global scale.
It’s the second year the in-depth study, written in collaboration with Y&R’s BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has been published.
Political turmoil throughout 2016 has taken its toll on the standing of several major world powers. The US slipped three places, while Germany — last year’s number one — fell to fourth place.
Find the list below:
The top 30 overall best countries to live in
1.) Switzerland
2.) Canada
3.) United Kingdom
4.) Germany
5.) Japan
6.) Sweden
7.) United States
8.) Australia
9.) France
10.) Norway
11.) Netherlands
12.) Denmark
13.) Finland
14.) New Zealand
15.) Singapore
16.) Italy
17.) Luxembourg
18.) Austria
19.) Spain
20.) China
21.) Ireland
22.) United Arab Emirates
23.) South Korea
24.) Portugal
25.) India
26.) Thailand
27.) Russia
28.) Brazil
29.) Greece
30.) Israel