Switzerland has emerged as the best country to live in 2017 according to a new study from U.S. News & World Report.

The media organisation — notable for its influential US university rankings — evaluated 80 countries across a range of criteria, from economic influence to citizenship and quality of life.

By surveying more than 21,000 business leaders, informed elites, and general citizens, the aim of the “2017 Best Countries” report is to discover how nations are perceived on a global scale.

It’s the second year the in-depth study, written in collaboration with Y&R’s BAV Consulting and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, has been published.

Political turmoil throughout 2016 has taken its toll on the standing of several major world powers. The US slipped three places, while Germany — last year’s number one — fell to fourth place.

Find the list below:

The top 30 overall best countries to live in

1.) Switzerland

2.) Canada

3.) United Kingdom

4.) Germany

5.) Japan

6.) Sweden

7.) United States

8.) Australia

9.) France

10.) Norway

11.) Netherlands

12.) Denmark

13.) Finland

14.) New Zealand

15.) Singapore

16.) Italy

17.) Luxembourg

18.) Austria

19.) Spain

20.) China

21.) Ireland

22.) United Arab Emirates

23.) South Korea

24.) Portugal

25.) India

26.) Thailand

27.) Russia

28.) Brazil

29.) Greece

30.) Israel