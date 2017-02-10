The Police Service Commission says it has promoted six police officers to their next ranks for outstanding performances in their various areas of duty.

The officers are: Suleiman Abdul and Olusoji Akinbayo, assistant commissioners of police; Mu’awuyya Abubakar, a superintendent of police; Sunday Idowu, a deputy superintendent of police; Eheziekia Abiona, an assistant superintendent of police; and Ogunbiyi Agbabu, a police inspector.

Ikechukwu Ani, head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday that the commission took the decision in its 19th meeting in Abuja.

He said that Mr. Abdul, who is currently with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, recently recovered N42 billion for the Federal Government.

Mr. Ani said that Messrs. Akinbayo and Idowu had rejected a bribe of $21 million and another $12,900 from one Samuel Wilberforce.

“The officers in spite of this huge inducement defied the temptation and arrested the pipeline vandals,” he said.

He said their actions portrayed the Nigeria Police Force in good light as they exhibited professionalism, fearlessness and incorruptibility in the conduct of their assignment.

He said that the chairman of the commission, Mike Okiro, was poised to enthrone honesty, responsibility and fear of God in the Nigeria Police Force.

Mr. Okiro noted that the special promotions were meant to spark off a new wave of integrity in the conduct of police officers.

“The promotion is another way of motivating the honest and disciplined officers and a wake-up call to the few disgruntled elements still in service,” he said.

He warned that officers who failed to embrace the new disposition of the commission, would be shown the way out of the force.

Mr. Ani said that the special promotions take immediate effect.

