Homosexuality is a topic or concept that is not popularly accepted in this part of the world and in football to be specific as only a few players have publicly declared their gay status. One of them that braved the odds to publicly admit his status ended up committing suicide due to the abuse he received from fans. Others have had to retire early because of their homosexuality.

Below is a list of them;

1.) Justin Fashanu

He publicly admitted to his gay status in 1990 after being in the closet for 10 years. Justin suffered terrible abuses as a result of it before committing suicide in 1998.

2.) Thomas Hitzlsperger

Popularly Known as “The hammer” by the Villa fans for having a deadly left foot. He came out as gay in January 2014 after he retired from professional football at the age of 31.

3.) Liam Davis

He played in lower leagues of English football and came out openly as gay in 2010.

4.) Robbie Rogers

Rogers is an American footballer who played in English second division side Leeds United. He retired from forrtball soon after he announced his homosexuality in 2012.

5.) David Testo

The former Montreal Impact player in an interview on November 10, 2011 he was gay and that his family, friends, teammates, and team management were aware of his sexuality.

6.) Anton Hysén

He was a Swedish player Anton Hysén, he was known as a ‘global one-off’, he came out as gay in March 2011.

7.) Thomas Berling

The Norwegian player disappeared in 2000 for completely unknown reasons before it later surfaced he had come out as gay.

8.) Jonathan De Falco

De Falco quit football at a relatively young age of 26 due to his public declaration he was gay before later venturing into gay porn.

9.) Marcus Urban

The former East Germany player came out gay in the 1990s at a time when being a gay footballer was almost unheard of.