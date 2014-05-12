Long gone are the days when entertainers are seen as those who have to sleep at people’s doorsteps for their rations in life. Now, they are not only running the show, they are also smiling to the banks in a big way. They now own the most fashionable cars, most luxurious houses and even get to have the ‘girls’ long ahead of many in the queue.

Just as their fortunes have changed, their lives too have taken a dive right up to the top because they are getting paid!

Here is a sneak peek at what the top crooners earn per show, which the running time is never more than 2-3 hours a day!

P Square: N8-15M

Give it to the gifted twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye. The Alingo exponent are rocking the town currently. Promoters usually beg them to feature in their shows due to the fact that if P- Square graces any concert, the show is sold out. Their official fee we learnt is 15 million naira.

D’banj: N6-10M

Take it or leave it, D’banj is still a big fish in the Nigerian music industry though it seems he is no longer doing much in terms of music since his break up with Don Jazzy. Koko master who recently took agriculture to the studio with his “Cocoa na chocolate” a move which he said was born out of his desire to promote agriculture in the country, collects nothing less than N6- 10 million per show.

Tuface: N5- 6M

Tu Baba as he is fondly called shot himself fully into limelight with his African queen single. The father of seven seems to be finding his way into property business as he keeps acquiring assets which runs into millions of naira from different parts of Lagos. The singer still stands as one of the highest paid male singers in Nigeria with an amount which runs between N5-6M

WIZKID: N4-5M

Wizkid is another young talent making wave in Nigeria and the world. Wiz Kid is believed to have signed an undisclosed multi-million dollar deal with Akon’s Convict music label and the deal has set the young artiste as the 4th richest artiste in Nigeria at the moment. He is said to earn between N4- 5M

Davido: N3- N3.5M

Call him a super talented younger singer, you will not be mistaken as the dude seems to know what it takes to produce hit tracks. Since his venture into the Nigerian music mainstream, the talented singer has been known for producing hit tracks. The Omo baba Olowo as he is fondly called, whose latest track, AYE, seems to be every clubs favorite goes for N3.5M per show. So in case you have plans of landing this singer to any show, you must be ready to offer this amount.

Iyanya—N3M

Since his emergence as the MTN sponsored project fame, this Akwa-Ibom born singer has been a force to reckon with in the entertainment industry generally and in Nigeria precisely. He shot himself to limelight fully when he dropped his first hit single, kukere which has very unique dance steps. Call him a singer cum dancer, you are not far from the truth as he knows the dance steps that befits any track he brings out. This dude takes N3M per show.

Flavour—N3M

He is one of the talented singers in the industry whose wonderful combination of native language, Igbo and English in most of his songs has fetched him more fans. The Ikwokirkwo crooner whose news of dating Dillish of BBA The chase winner, was recently unveiled as Harp brand ambassador. The deal which came barely few months when she was unveiled as Knorr brand ambassador along side, Nollywood diva, Kate Henshaw, collects N3M per show.

Tiwa Savage—N2.5M

Back then at USA when she was doing back up singer for Mary J Blige, she might have no idea of what the future holds for her, maybe she was doing that then there for the love she has for music not knowing that she would soon be counted as one of the top paid Nigerian female celebrities. The Eminado crooner, who is enjoying her honeymoon with her manager turned husband, collects N2.5M per show and she is rated as one of the sexiest female celebrities in Nigeria.