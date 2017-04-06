The Federal Ministry of Health on Tuesday, April 4 confirmed the recent outbreak of Cerebro-Spinal Meningitis (CSM) has claimed the lives of 336 Nigerians with another 2,524 affected as a result of the outbreak in some parts of the country.

People have been advised to ensure good personal hygiene and sleep in well-ventilated rooms to curtail the spread of Cerebro-Spinal Meningitis (CSM) which is caused by excessive heat.

According to the ministry of health in a report, 90 local government areas across 16 states of the country have been affected so far.

They include:

1.) Zamfara

2.) Katsina

3.) Sokoto

4.) Kebbi

5.) Niger

6.) Nassarawa

7.) Jigawa

8.) FCT

9.) Gombe

10.) Taraba

11.) Yobe

12.) Kano

13.) Osun

14.) Cross Rivers

15.) Lagos

16.) Plateau