It is no longer news that Ali Ndume has been removed and replaced by Ahmed Lawan as the Senate Majority leader, what is news is the list of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senators that signed the letter that ensured his removal and replacement.

The ruling party has 63 members in the 109-member Senate.

The letter – with list of those who appended their signatures – was captured in the Senate’s votes and proceedings of Tuesday, approved on Wednesday.

See the full list of the thirty-nine APC Senators that endorsed Mr. Ndume’s removal as obtained by PREMIUM TIMES;

1.) Dino Melaye, Kogi West;

2.) Ibrahim Abdullahi, Sokoto South;

3.) Francis Alimikhena, Edo Central;

4.) Suleiman Nazif, Bauchi North;

5.) Donald Alasoadura, Ondo Central;

6.) Benjamin Uwajumogu, Imo North;

7.) Mustapha Bukar, Katsina North;

8.) Rafiu Adebayo, Kwara South;

9.) Jibrin Barau, Kano North;

10.) Baba Garbai, Borno Central;

11.) Usman Nafada, Gombe North;

12.) Kabiru Marafa, Zamfara Central;

13.) Olugbenga Ashafa, Lagos East;

14.) Tijjani Kaura, Zamfara North;

15.) Suleiman Hunkuyi, Kaduna North;

16.) Ubali Shittu, Jigawa Northeast;

17.) Shehu Sani, Kaduna Central;

18.) Magnus Abe, Rivers Southeast

19.) Aliyu Abdullahi, Niger North;

20.) Umaru Kurfi, Katsina Central

21.) Abubakar Yusuf, Taraba Central;

22.) Joshua Dariye, Plateau Central;

23.) Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto North;

24.) Shaba Lafiagi, Kwara South;

25.) Isa Misau, Bauchi Central

26.) Babajide Omoworare, Osun East

27.) Yahaya Abdullahi, Kebbi North;

28.) Kabiru Gaya, Kano South;

29.) Ali Wakili, Bauchi South

30.) Ahmed Yarima, Zamfara West;

31.) Sabo Mohammed, Jigawa Southwest;

32.) Ahmed Lawan, Yobe North;

33.) Olarenwaju Tejuoso, Ogun Central;

34.) David Umaru, Niger South;

35.) Abdullahi Gumel, Jigawa Northwest

36.) Monsurat Sunmonu, Oyo Central;

37.) Binta Masi, Adamawa North;

38.) Danjuma Goje, Gombe Central; and

39.) Rabiu Kwankwaso, Kano Central.