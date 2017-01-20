Following media reports in some quarters in Nigeria that Donald Trump declined invitation to President Muhammadu Buhari and instead invited Former President Goodluck Jonathan to the U.S 45th presidential inauguration scheduled for Friday in Washington, the Trump transition committee (Great Again) yesterday denied such reports.

The official speaking to Per Second News in Washington Thursday morning said that the inauguration was mostly a domestic event for America.

“The US State Department has advised that as in the past, foreign delegations will not be invited to Washington for the President-elect Trump’s 2017 inauguration and that heads of state and governments will be represented by chiefs of diplomatic missions in Washington,” the official said.

A twitter account of Deji Adeyanju, a PDP spokesperson also said that United States of America president-elect Donald Trump has invited ex-president of Nigeria Goodluck Jonathan to his inauguration on Friday, January 20, 2017.

A U.S State Department official said that “The ‘Heads of Mission’ are the only foreign officially invited. It will be an historic few days!” He further confirmed that one invitation card has been sent to the Nigerian Mission in Washington, DC.

According to the Great Again official, Trump’s Presidential Inaugural Committee has raised a record $90 million-plus in private donations, far more than President Barack Obama’s two inaugural committees.

But while Trump has raised more money for his inauguration than any president in history, lead inaugural planner Tom Barrack said the Trump team wants to avoid a “circus-like atmosphere” in favor of a more “back to work” mindset.

He said only few foreign leaders were invited, which includes Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Canadian Prime Minister.

Trump’s Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson also revealed Thursday that 28,000 officials are dedicated to security for the event, including 7,800 National Guard troops.

Former leader Jonathan is currently in Bayelsa, according to close aides.

See list of those Attending

• Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton

• former President Bill Clinton

• former President George W. Bush

• former First Lady Laura Bush

• former President Jimmy Carter

• Ohio Gov. John Kasich

• New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez

• former UKIP leader Nigel Farage

• Russian ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak

• Anson Chan, the former chief secretary in Hong Kong

• Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.

• Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass.

• Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

• Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.

• Rep. Stephen F. Lynch, D-Mass.

• the Rev. Samuel Rodriguez, president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference

• Rabbi Marvin Hier, the head of the Simon Wiesenthal Center

• Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York

• the Rev. Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse

• televangelist Paula White

• Bishop Wayne T. Jackson, leader of Great Faith Ministries International in Detroit

• Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

• Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

• former President George H.W. Bush.

• former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush