Forbes, a website renowned for ranking of richest people in the world, has made available the list of richest people in Nigeria in 2017.

In the latest release, 9 Nigerians made the billionaires club cut with some just few million dollars away from reaching the benchmark.

Below are top 10 richest men in Nigeria according to Forbes ranking 2017.

See below:

1 Aliko Dangote

Aliko Dangote is the richest man in Nigeria, Africa and of course the richest black man in the world. In 2014, he ranked as the 24th richest man in the world but has since then fallen to positions below 100 due to Nigeria’s poor Naira. Net Worth: $12.5 billion.

2 Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga is the second richest man in Nigeria with interest in Oil and Gas and telecoms. He is the owner of Globacom, Nigeria’s second biggest telecom operators and the chairman of Conoil. Net Worth: $10.5 billion.

3 Femi Otedola

He is the CEO of Zenon Oil and Gas and Forte Oil Plc. He has interest in real estates amongst other sectors. Net Worth: $2.3 billion.

4 Folorunsho Alakija

Folorunsho is a business tycoon who has interest in fashion,oil and printing industries. She is the richest Woman in Nigeria and the richest woman of the African descent in the world. Net Worth: $2.1 billion.

5 Theophilus Danjuma

Former Nigerian Chief of Army staff between 1975 to 1979. He is the current chairman of Athlantic Petroleum. Net Worth: $1.7 billion.

6 Abdusalam Rabiu

Abdusalam is the founder of the famous BUA Group. A conglomerate active in sugar refining, cement production, real estate and port operations. In September 2015, his Group signed a $600 million deal with a chinese cement equipment service provider Sinoma International Engineering to construct a second production line located in Edo State Niger Delta, Nigeria. Net Worth: $1.5 billion

7 Tony Elumelu

A philanthropist and founder of the Transcorp and Heirs Holdings. He was the chairman of United Bank for Africa and was estimated to worth $1.4 billion.

8 Orji Uzor Kalu

The former governor of Abia State. He is the founder and chairman of Slok Holding. A conglomerate with interest in shipping, banking, oil, trading, manufacturing and the media. He became a real business man at the age of 19 after being expelled from a Nigerian University for allegedly spearheading a series of student riots. Net Worth: $1.1 billion.

9 Jim Oviah

Jim Oviah is the founder of Zenith Bank. He is the chairman and the largest shareholder with a stake of almost 10%.

He also manages a mobile telecom Visafone which has over 3 million subscribers. Net Worth: $1 billion.

10 Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko is the Chairman and founder of the honeywell group.

He is also the chairman of FBN Holdings Plc. His operations spread across oil and gas, flour mining, real estate, and marine transportation. Net Worth: $650 million.