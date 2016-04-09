World leaders, top politicians, fraudsters and drug barons, celebrities, billionaires and sports stars, were among those named and shamed in what looks to be the biggest ever leak of inside information in history. Some Nigerians were also not left out as a number of them were named in the scandal.
Covering 40 years of emails, financial records and passport details, an investigation by more than 100 media groups shows how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted away their money in offshore jurisdictions.
The cache of 11.5 million records of financial secrecy of the billionaires included some prominent Nigerians.
Below is a list of Nigerians named in the leak so far:
1. Senate President Bukola Saraki
2. Toyin Saraki (Wife of Senate President)
3. Laolu Saraki (a relative of Senate President)
4. Former Senate President David Mark
5. Former Delta State Governor James Ibori
6. Former Defence Minister Gen. Theopilus Danjuma
7. Aliko Dangote
8. Obi Asika
9. Olufela Ibidapo
10. Sayyu Dantata (a relative of Aliko Dangote)
All dose ppl involved in Panama scandal ate d enemies of Obodo Nigeria Dey are anti Duniyan Anti ppl God will punish Dem especially dat looter in chief Bukiman Mesujanba Saraki who think dat man will live for ever Koni da fun o Omo ole lasan lasan Oko owo Kwara je awon enia njiya !
This nan is a demon, just look at his criminal mind. If nigeria is to be advance country, u would have been in life prison. Idiot like u.Nigerian don suffer….oh
This is crazy and they go to churches and mosques and they are happy putting poor nigerians in sicknes and hunger people die every day because they can not pay hospital bills,children are not going to school.A big shame to all of them.
I DONT HAVE MUCH TO SAY, BUT THEY CAN STUDY THESE VERSES OF BIBLE.
Luke 12:16-21
And He told them a parable, saying, “The land of a rich man was very productive. “And he began reasoning to himself, saying, ‘What shall I do, since I have no place to store my crops?’ “Then he said, ‘This is what I will do: I will tear down my barns and build larger ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. read more.
‘And I will say to my soul, “Soul, you have many goods laid up for many years to come; take your ease, eat, drink and be merry.”‘ “But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your soul is required of you; and now who will own what you have prepared?’ “So is the man who stores up treasure for himself, and is not rich toward God.”
This is a beautiful one my brother. Would that these greedy persons know. They claim to Alhajis or Jerusalem Priests or pastors or men of God while in fact, they are far away from Him. God will save Nigeriansome from them.
my brothers, we are at the mercy of God And He must surely see us through.
Its only God that can save Nigerians. When those that stole billions are roaming the street, one who stole five thousand, a shoe or crude oil in jericans are in prison.
If the present Government fail to do anything, there is going to to be a serious brouhaha in this country.If any Nigeria still okada you will jail them,let judiciary think twice they should not forget that they too are not going to be exempted.If judiciary fail us at the junction and the cover this mess by not prosecuting this useless Nigerians,the not be court of Law and judiciary should be totally cancelled.Let Present Buhari, get this,if you compromised at this point you are a failure,mind you, you may be among those that will run to an exile.Let you change be change Nigerians are suffering.Send out people that would check each community and you will see how windows orphans children are in serious agony.Let God help you to do something.Nigerian wake up this people can be our they nothing but a wolfs and vampires.Let rise up and stand for the truth, stop collecting rice and money from Nigerian Politicians!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!,still to come .
My country people.una de follow me see wetin i de see so.na waaooo but those plenty money wee dem collect from those high pen crimimals.where de money de were our oga go chine to borow more money.fuel is now#220 in oil producing state.hungry deoo.
One thing those who loot the treasury should ask themselves ‘do I really have need for this money that I store and not spending?’ ‘I just tire for these people sha ‘ as my people will say. They have no shame, no sense of responsibility, above all they have no fear of God. They are worms and low life, the dregs of this world, that is what they are.
all these are still a pointer to the fact that we are still in the dark ages in Africa, no matter how much we pretend, but this is the reality
The president of iceland had resigned because his name was there.Whats Mr senate president still doing.why is the court still adjourning his case? False declaration of assets is big offecnce both internalational and local laws. When you didn’t disclose what u av, IS CONSIDERED IMMATERIAL.I hereby ask the Nigeria court to do somethon.Or there will be no law and other in this country. Masses are waiting to hear the outcome. Go the streets u will understand what people re planing to do. God help my country Nigeria.
Only if Nigerian United and work together to create a no-nonsense group then the Nigeria would become great again but we never give up on our progress.