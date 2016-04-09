World leaders, top politicians, fraudsters and drug barons, celebrities, billionaires and sports stars, were among those named and shamed in what looks to be the biggest ever leak of inside information in history. Some Nigerians were also not left out as a number of them were named in the scandal.

Covering 40 years of emails, financial records and passport details, an investigation by more than 100 media groups shows how some of the world’s most powerful people have secreted away their money in offshore jurisdictions.

The cache of 11.5 million records of financial secrecy of the billionaires included some prominent Nigerians.

Below is a list of Nigerians named in the leak so far:

1. Senate President Bukola Saraki

2. Toyin Saraki (Wife of Senate President)

3. Laolu Saraki (a relative of Senate President)

4. Former Senate President David Mark

5. Former Delta State Governor James Ibori

6. Former Defence Minister Gen. Theopilus Danjuma

7. Aliko Dangote

8. Obi Asika

9. Olufela Ibidapo

10. Sayyu Dantata (a relative of Aliko Dangote)