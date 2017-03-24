Another prestigious institution, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) has denied embattled Senator Dino Melaye obtained a degree for them.

SaharaReporters gathered that the LSE discredited the senator’s assertion that he possesses a degree from the UK university. The university stated that it had absolutely no evidence that the senator received any formal education at the reputable university. LSE, which is based in London, is one of the higher institutions of learning where Melaye claimed that he had earned one certificate or another.

A Senior Media Relations Officer at LSE, Candy Gibson stated, “We have checked our records and can find no evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.”

Mr. Melaye, who runs no known form of business but flaunts his material possessions, especially such expensive automobiles as Bentley and Lamborghini, had claimed that he obtained seven degrees from several institutions, including Harvard and LSE. Under scrutiny, the senator’s academic claims have been exposed as bogus after a colleague of his, Senator Ali Ndume, urged the legislative body last Tuesday to probe Mr. Melaye’s educational records.

Recall the registrar’s office at Harvard University noted in a statement that while the Kogi Senator completed a week-long leadership seminar in November 2016, he did not graduate from the university.