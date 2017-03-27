The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) last week debunked a claim by flamboyant Senator Dino Melaye that he possesses a degree from the UK university.

Harvard University in Boston, United States, on Tuesday also discredited the senator’s assertion that he graduated from the school.

Harvard confirmed that Mr. Melaye presented himself in November 2016 only for a one-week seminar in leadership and this doesn’t qualify anyone as a Harvard alumnus.

LSE, one of the higher institutions of learning where Melaye claimed that he had earned one certificate or another, also stated that it had absolutely no evidence that the senator received any formal education at the reputable university.

In an email to Sahara Reporters, Candy Gibson, a Senior Media Relations Officer at LSE, wrote: “We have checked our records and can find no evidence of Dino Melaye having any degree qualification from the London School of Economics and Political Science.”

Mr. Melaye had claims that he obtained 7 degrees from several institutions, including Harvard and LSE.

See photo of the email below