ReDahlia Workspaces is a new co-working and serviced office facility which affords start-ups and entrepreneurs an accessible and affordable hub with stable electricity, fibre optic internet, secretarial and virtual office services. The remarkable aesthetics also contribute to the one-of-a-kind working pleasure and experience.

Businesses in Nigeria, established and start-ups alike, are constantly swimming against the tide. But, they have always done business the same way. We are set to change that.

Utilities – power, facility management, internet, security and janitorial services – stack up as odds against businesses; odds they must beat to be profitable beyond simply staying afloat. The toll these have on value creation for businesses is not lost on us. So, we are here!

Think fully serviced business premises. Think ReDahlia Workspaces.

Here, you simply plug in and get work done, quantitatively and qualitatively. It is the professional yet relaxing ambience. It is the gainful networking. It is the excellent and efficient business support and secretarial services. Printers, Scanners, Copiers, Meeting Rooms, Meal and Games Break Rooms, Lavatories. The whole works.

The time to do business differently is now. The place to start is here. Besides partnering your business to create unprecedented value, our offerings also include The ReDahlia Business Basket – a pool of discounted business solutions and services from our partners.

The ReDahlia Workspaces experience begins the moment you walk in. Take a tour today!

So, tell a friend, colleague or acquaintance who needs such an office space to work out from with flexible monthly or quarterly payment options.

We are engaging everyone as business partners at ReDahlia Workspaces! Yes! Even you too. You can earn attractive discounts and commissions when you refer prospective clients and close such deals to use our facilities. We want you to be a part of our story at Lagos’ most pristine co-working hub. This is business unusual. We are raising the bar and changing the face of the game.

Plans also include mail/correspondence handling and deliveries with our address, call handling/front desk services-dedicated phone line option, international standard boardroom and training rooms.

Address: 43B Emina Crescent, off Toyin Street, Ikeja. Right in the heart of Ikeja and less than 7 minutes to/from the MMIA and the local airport.

Visit www.redahliaworkspaces.com or call 08188122223