The 8th National Assembly has been labelled as a ‘bunch of clowns’ by a former Chief of Army Staff during the Second Republic, Lt. Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd).

According to the 77-year-old, the federal lawmakers “are the most dishonourable people I knew in the world”.

Gen. Akinrinade, who was also the Chief of Defence Staff between 1980 and 1981 under former President Shehu Shagari, said this in a video released by online medium, Sahara Reporters, on Thursday, May 4.

In the video, the elder statesman reacted with disgust at the viral video of the Aje Kun Iya song by Senator Dino Melaye.

Melaye had posted a video of the hilarious song online after he was cleared by the Senate Ethics Committee over the legitimacy of his Ahmadu Bello University’s Bachelor of Arts degree in Geography.

Gen. Akinrinade (retd) did not, however, find the video funny.

He said, “My state cannot afford a governor, that is the truth of the matter. And my country cannot afford the number of the so-called people in the National Assembly. We cannot afford them. That is why they can be singing empty… Aje ku iya ni oje. Our own senator. A man representing us.

“All these clowns are there and we are saying that we should not talk about them, we should call them honourable. They are the most dishonourable people I know in the world.”