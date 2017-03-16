Following the decision of the Senate not to confirm his nomination as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu has said he would not be deterred from his anti-graft battle.

Reiterating that he doubted the credibility of the DSS report on whose back the senate rejected his nomination, Magu told a coalition of civil society groups at the entrance to the National Assembly after his screening: “My priority is to fight corruption. We have always been on duty. I will work until the last day whether confirmation or no confirmation.

“The greatest violation against human right is crime against the society and the humanity but everybody has a duty and responsibility to fight corruption and I also have a responsibility. I assure you that we will fight to the finish.

“We will never be deterred because what we are doing is trying to investigate what has gone before and protect the future of our children and our future generation. So, if we don’t work today and fight against corruption, the future is not guaranteed, the future of our children is not guaranteed.

“So, we must wake up, where ever you find yourself, fight corruption. Anytime you discover that I am corrupt, expose me.”

Challenging the DSS report on him, Magu said: “Those allegations cannot stand the test of time because they cannot be proven. You know, you can’t just raise mere allegations without giving the person the opportunity to answer you. There is the issue of fundamental human rights and the right of fair hearing.

“Up till this time, the DSS has not called me and I am even surprised that the same report is coming back and this time around it is signed by somebody. I doubt the genuineness of that report. But I think we need to identify those who have the interest of this country at heart.”