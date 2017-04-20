Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu has said the anti-corruption war is a necessity as it is a crime against humanity.

He reiterated this point while speaking when he played host to a delegation of Ohanaeze and Arewa Youth parliaments in Abuja, on Wednesday, April 19.

He declared that he would not be deterred in his fight against treasury looters.

According to Magu, “I have always emphasised that we do not have the monopoly of knowledge to fight corruption as corruption is a crime against humanity as it affects everybody, so we need to effectively tackle corruption.”

Appealing to Nigerians to support the agency, the EFCC Czar said, “We must all unite together against the evil called corruption as that is the only way we can ensure, at least the protection of the future of our children and our younger ones.

“Nobody will stop us from fighting corruption.”