The fight against Corruption according to the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, will continue irrespective of who is affected.

Magu made the remark on Thursday, April 13 during an interactive session with staff of the commission to mark its 14th year anniversary.

The anti-graft agency boss declared that the commission was determined to wipe out corruption from Nigeria.

According to Magu, “We will continue to fight corruption whether anybody likes it or not. Because, we know that, that is the only way we can bring succor to this country. Now that we have found ourselves in this position, please, let us put heads together.

“My door is completely open. If something is going on wrong, please come and tell me. If you don’t want to show your face, just write a letter to me. Information is very important. I am alone, if you don’t tell me what is wrong, I would not know.

“I don’t want to know what is right, just tell us how we can correct the system itself, because the system needs correction every day. People are complaining about corruption in the EFCC, which is not good. We should not allow some individuals to spoil our names here.”

Urging operatives of the commission to approach the anti-graft selflessly, in the interest of the nation, Magu disclosed that the successes of the commission were being celebrated in the international communities.

“If you go to United States of America and the United Kingdom, they are all awash with news about us because of this Malabu case.

“So we are succeeding. Be part of the success. Forget about your own interest. Consider the overall interest of this country and the interest of the nation,” he said