Mr Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that corrupt tendencies were more pronounced among males than females.

“Looking at the number of people that have been apprehended by the commission, the number of men involved outnumber the women,” Magu said on Friday, in Abuja,

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Magu made the statement when the executive committee of the National Council of Women Society (NCWS), paid him a courtesy visit.

He said, however, that women were not pure or immune to greed, but that were only less corrupt.

Magu described women as nation builders, stressing that their roles in ensuring the right societal values could never be over-emphasized.

The EFCC boss stressed the need for collaboration between the commission and NCWS in the fight against corruption.

Magu craved women’s support in the fight against corruption, and disclosed that the Lagos zone of the “Women Against Corruption” would be launched on Feb. 22, 2016 to enlist that support in the battle to rid Nigeria of the menace.