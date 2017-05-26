The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, promised Nigerians corruption would no longer be celebrated in 12 months.

The anti-corrution czar said this yesterday, May 25, at the inauguration of the Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency.

He said that those who are hellbent on truncating the efforts of the EFCC will ultimately fail.

“In spite of the efforts at fighting corruption, some people are still out there celebrating it,” he said.

“All these are put together to frustrate us. I want to assure you that they have failed. The fight has just started. We will fish them out, just give us 12 months and you won’t see them again.

Magu said that the non-confirmation of his appointment as the substantive chairman of EFCC by the national assembly had only encouraged him the more.

“It happened but I am not perturbed by the action. I work and do my job like there is no tomorrow,” he said.

“All we are doing is just to ensure that this country grows and the future of our younger ones is protected.”