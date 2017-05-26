The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, promised Nigerians corruption would no longer be celebrated in 12 months.
The anti-corrution czar said this yesterday, May 25, at the inauguration of the Ibadan zonal office of the anti-graft agency.
He said that those who are hellbent on truncating the efforts of the EFCC will ultimately fail.
“In spite of the efforts at fighting corruption, some people are still out there celebrating it,” he said.
“All these are put together to frustrate us. I want to assure you that they have failed. The fight has just started. We will fish them out, just give us 12 months and you won’t see them again.
Magu said that the non-confirmation of his appointment as the substantive chairman of EFCC by the national assembly had only encouraged him the more.
“It happened but I am not perturbed by the action. I work and do my job like there is no tomorrow,” he said.
“All we are doing is just to ensure that this country grows and the future of our younger ones is protected.”
2 on “‘Give Us 12 Months And You Won’t See People Celebrating Corruption Again’ – Magu”
What about the months you have been using purshing Pro Jonathan,PDP and anti-APC government citizens.You are fighting corruption the wrong way while promoting APC agenda Mr.Magun.
THERE IS A SOLID SOLUTION ON HOW TO END NIGERIAN CORRUPTION WITH IMMIDIATE EFFECT,STARTING FROM THE FIRST FRIDAY OF JUNE,WE HAVE DECIDED THAT THE FIRST FRIDAY OF JUNE IS GOING TO MAKE HISTORY IN NIGERIA .RIGHT NOW NIGERIANS ARE DESPERATE AND ANGRY ABOUT THEIR LIFES AND THE FUTURE OF THEIR LOVE ONES,THERE ARE SO MANY SUGGESTION ON NET ON HOW TO APPROACH OUR CORRUPT LEADERS AND BRING THEM TO JUSTICE,BUT BECAUSE OF THEIR EVIL BEING MANY ARE AFRAIDTO ACT.PEOPLE ARE NOT READY TO GO OUT AND DEMONSTRATE AND FIGHT FOR THEIR ,S GOD GIVING RIGHTS,WE HAVE TO TACKLE THEM ACCORDING TO THE BASICS OF OUR CULTURE AND BELEIVES.SO ON FRIDAY THE SECOUND OF JUNE ANYWHERE YOU ARE IN NIGERIA,PLEASE WHEN ITS 12 OCLOCK IN THE AFTERNOON PLEASE STOP FOR ONLY 2 MINUTS AND PLEASE LET US DO IT TOGETHER ,IT IS GOING TO BE AS IF THE WHOLE OF NIGERIA IS STANDING STILL ON THIS DAY, PEOPLE AT MARKET PLACES ,PEOPLE ON THE STREET,DRIVERS ON THE STREETS ,MOTHERS ,FATHERS ,BROTHER AND SISTERS FRIENDS AND SO ON ANYWHERE YOU ARE.WE ARE GOING TO STAND UP AND PRAY AND PUT A CURSE ON THOSE POLITICIANS AND GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS WHO ARE LOOTING THE WEALTH OF OUR COUNTRY, THOSE WHO HAS BROUGTH SO MUCH AFFLICTION TO THE LIFES OF OUR LOVELY PEOPLE ,THOSE WHO DENIED OUR PREGNANT MOTHERS AND SISTERS OF GOOD HEALTH CARE,THOSE WHOM STANDS AND WATCH OUR CHILDREN GROWING UP HOPELESS,THOSE WHO WATCH NIGERIAN ROAM THE STREETS OF EUROPE, AMERICA AND OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD JUST TO MAKE A LIVING ALTHOUGH WE SHOULD HAVE IN ABOUNDANCE,THOSE WHO DENIED US CLEAN WATER,THOSE WHO OPPRESS US AND WANTS US TO NEEL DOWN AND CALL THEM HONORABLE ETC.SO PLEASE SPREAD THIS MESSAGE ALL AROUND ,FACEBOOK INSTRAGRAMM TWITTER AND NIGERIAN NEWS PLATTFORMS EVERYWHERE YOU CAN.THIS IS NOT GOING TO BE A ONE TIME EVENT WE WILL CONTINUE EVERY FRIDAYS.I CAN ASSURE YOU THAT VERY SOON YOU WILL SEE THIS CORRUPT POLITICIANS EXHAUSTED AND PSYCOLOGICALY DISORGANISED.OPEN COLLECTIVE PRYAER IS THE KEY TO BREAK THIS EVIL,TAKE IT FOR A JOKE ,AS A HUMAN BEING COMING OUT IN YOUR STREET AND SEEING ALL THE PEOPLE PRAYING ON YOU BEHALF IS NOT A JOKE.BUT WE ARE ALSO GIVING THE LOOTERS A CHANCE ,BECAUSE WE ARE NOT EVIL LIKE THEM,AND THAT IS FOR THEM TO IMMEDIATELY HAND OVER THERE LOOTS TO THE RESPONSIBLE AUTHORITY AND RESIGN THEIR DUTIES BEFORE 02.06.17 THATS ON FRIDAY FRIDAY .PLEASE…… PLEASE…….. PLEASE BROTHERS AND SISTERS SPREAD THIS NEWS.IMFORMATION IS KEY. I LOVE YOU NIGERIA AND I LOVE MY PEOLE.GODBLESS NIGERIA