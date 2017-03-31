The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu on Wednesday, March 29 clinched the position of President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions, ECONEC after a keen contest.

The Nigeria’s representative garnered 10 votes to defeat Guinea, which received four votes. The Republic of Benin and Guinea Bissau emerged First and Second Vice Presidents respectively, while Burkina Faso clinched the position of Treasurer.

The election followed two days of intensive deliberations on how to deepen the conduct of free, transparent and credible elections and by extension strengthen democracy in the sub-region.

The three-day meeting, which began on March 27 in Cotonou, Republic of Benin and was organised by ECONEC, focused on constitutional and legal frameworks, civic and voter registration, register of voters, electoral logistics, results collation and transmission and technological innovations among others.