Algerian and Leicester City Winger, Riyad Mahrez won the African Footballer of the Year at the GLO/CAF Awards held in Abuja last night.
Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, President Muhammadu, Asisat Oshoala were also among the winners.
Below is the full list of winners and their Categories;
1.) African Footballer Of The Year – Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Algeria)
2.) Most Promising Player Of The Year – Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, Nigeria)
3.) Women Player of the Year – Asisat Oshoala (Arsenal Ladies, Nigeria)
4.) Youth Player of the Year – Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, Nigeria)
5.) National Team Of The Year – The Cranes Of Uganda
6.) Women’s National Team Of The Year – Super Falcons Of Nigeria
7.) African Player Of The Year Based In Africa – Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, Uganda)
8.) Referee Of The Year- Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)
9.) Coach Of The Year – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns Coach)
10.) Club Of The Year – Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa
11.) CAF Platinum Award – President Muhammadu Buhari
12.) Legend Award – Laurent POKOU, Former Côte d’Ivoire Player And Emilienne MBANGO, Former Cameroon Player