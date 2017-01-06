Algerian and Leicester City Winger, Riyad Mahrez won the African Footballer of the Year at the GLO/CAF Awards held in Abuja last night.

Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Iheanacho, President Muhammadu, Asisat Oshoala were also among the winners.

Below is the full list of winners and their Categories;

1.) African Footballer Of The Year – Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City, Algeria)

2.) Most Promising Player Of The Year – Alex Iwobi (Arsenal, Nigeria)

3.) Women Player of the Year – Asisat Oshoala (Arsenal Ladies, Nigeria)

4.) Youth Player of the Year – Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, Nigeria)

5.) National Team Of The Year – The Cranes Of Uganda

6.) Women’s National Team Of The Year – Super Falcons Of Nigeria

7.) African Player Of The Year Based In Africa – Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, Uganda)

8.) Referee Of The Year- Bakary Papa Gassama (Gambia)

9.) Coach Of The Year – Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns Coach)

10.) Club Of The Year – Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa

11.) CAF Platinum Award – President Muhammadu Buhari

12.) Legend Award – Laurent POKOU, Former Côte d’Ivoire Player And Emilienne MBANGO, Former Cameroon Player