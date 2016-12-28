The year 2016 is gradually coming to an end and we have brought you the major events that happened in the country that got Nigerians talking.

1.) The Transformation Of A Bread Seller To A Model

Olajumoke Orisaguna was the highlight in February when she accidentally appeared on a photo shoot of Nigerian born British rapper, Tinie Tempah taken by TY Bello while on her way to selling bread.

She was later searched for, found and turned to a model. Her story was reported by several media platforms including CNN.

The former breadseller was offered to be educated and a bank offered to pay for her children to attend school. Jumoke was also awarded a scholarship by Sujimoto Group and Poise Nigeria.

2.) Death Of State for Labour and Productivity Minister: James Ocholi

Nigeria lost her Minister with his wife and son to the cold hands of death on March 16 in a ghastly car accident after their car’s rear-tire bust and somersaulted several times into the bush 57 kilometres from Kaduna whilst returning to Abuja.

3.) The Kidnapping and Marriage of Teenage Girl, Ese Oruru

A teenage girl, Ese Oruru was allegedly kidnapped from Bayelsa State and taken to Kano by one Yunusa Dahiri (a.k.a Yunusa Yellow) who was reported to have converted her to Islam, forced her into marriage and got her pregnant.

A newspaper investigation publicised the the story and helped in getting the attention of prominent elites like the Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi and other Nigerians who took to their social media accounts to demand her release and other teenage girls that have been forced into marriage.

By the time Ese Oruru was released sometime in March due to public outcry, she was already 5-months pregnant for Yunusa.

4.) Budget Padding

The 2016 budget passage was delayed after the two arms of the National Assembly- the Senate and House of Representatives discovered it was full of errors. The budget titled ‘Budget of Change’ was eventually signed by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 6 after the Senate had passed it since March 23.

The delay was caused by accusations and counter-accusation by both the Legislature and Executive that the budget had been padded. Buhari suspended those within the Executive responsible for the discrepancies and had to carefully examine the budget before signing it.

The House of Representatives on its own part suspended its Chairman House Committee of Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin. as a result of the scandal.

5.) Fuel Price Hike From N98 To N145

The Federal Government through Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the announcement in May that a litre of petrol would now be sold for N145 from the previous price of N98. Nigerians’ reactions to the hike was mixed which inevitably led to a failed attempt by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to organise a nationwide strike.

6.) Deaths of Super Eagles Coaches, Stephen Okechuckwu Keshi and Shuaibu Amodu

The soccer world was thrown into mourning on June 7 when the only Nigerian to win the African Cup of Nations trophy as a player and coach, Stephen Keshi died in Benin, Edo State. Former Super Eagles handler, Shuaibu Amodu also died in Edo three days after the death of Keshi. It was reported Amodu had earlier gone to sign Keshi’s condolence register.

7.) Some Of Kidnapped Chibok Schoolgirls Regained Freedom

One of the kidnapped Chibok girls, Amina Ali escaped the captivity of Boko Haram in August after two years of heightened hope that the remaining girls are still alive.

In addition, 21 Chibok girls were released by Boko Haram on October 13 following negotiation carried out by the Nigerian Department of State Security (DSS) and supported by the Swiss government.

Another Chibok girl, Maryam Ali Maiyanga with her 10-month-old baby son was discovered by the Army in Pulka, Northern Borno State.



8.) Facebook Owner, Mark Zuckerberg’s Visit To Nigeria

Founder Of facebook and one of the world’s billionaires came to Nigeria August 30 to meet with start-ups in the country, his first port of call was Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in Yaba. Part of his visit to Nigeria included the launching of Free Basics in Nigeria and to show his support for the Jobberman team.

The highlight of his visit to a neutral Nigerian was probably when he walked the streets of Yaba and jogged with some of his tech savvy hosts on the iconic Ikoyi-Lekki bridge.

Zuckerberg made his final stop at Aso Rock, Abuja where he was received by President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

9.) Nigeria Officially In Recession

After months of denials by the Federal Government through her Finance Minister, Kemi Adeosun that Nigeria had not entered recession, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) who seemed not to read the federal government’s script officially declared on August 31st that the country was in recession.

It should be noted that prior to the NBS annoucement, things had not been rosy for the country as businesses were already packing up due to harsh economic conditions.

10.) The Arrest Of Judges By The Department Of Security Services (DSS)

In what appeared to be a nationwide crackdown on Judges suspected of corrupt practices, DSS operatives raided homes of Judges on the night of October 7 and arrested 7 judges including a Supreme court judge, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta and Justice Adeniyi of Federal high court Abuja among others.

It was later revealed by the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami that he authorised the Judges’ arrest because the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) did not have exclusive rights to pick up corrupts elements and that the body regulating Judges, National Judicial Council did not do anything about the petitions his office sent to them relating to the corrupt Judges.



11.) Aisha Buhari’s BBC Interview

Nigeria’s first lady, Aisha Buhari in an interview with Naziru Mikailu from BBC Hausa sometime in October blew the lid on her frustration with what she perceived as people reaping from what they didn’t sow.

“Some people are sitting down in their homes folding their arms only for them to be called to come and head an agency or a ministerial position,” she said.

She however warned that if her husband did not correct his ways that she won’t be voting for him come the next presidential election in 2019 as she said people who did not share the vision of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were now appointed to top posts because of the influence of a “few people.”



12.) President Buhari’s Response To Aisha Buhari’s BBC Interview

The President in response to his wife’s comments regarding his administration dismissed Aisha’s talk as that of a woman who has no say in his Government and in general.

“I don’t know which party my wife belongs to, but she belongs to my kitchen and my living room and the other room.”

Ironically, Buhari’s commennts were made in the presence of the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, a woman who has championed the cause of feminism by her meteoric rise to the top.

Buhari’s comments received scrutiny back home in Nigeria as they were seen as degrading to women.