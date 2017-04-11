Sacked National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi has said the governors elected on the platform of the party are not thieves.

Makarfi, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, April 10 by the spokesperson of the committee, Dayo Adeyeye, also called on the members of the party not to attend any meeting called by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff.

He said it was insulting for the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Dr. Cairo Ojugboh, to say that the party would not accept stolen money from any of the governors.

He said that Ojugboh, a former national vice-chairman of the party, had no locus to speak in the capacity of deputy national chairman of the PDP.

“He is an interloper and an impostor and, as such, any action or statement made by Ojugboh and other self-appointed members of the Sheriff group is illegal, null and void and should be disregarded by all loyal supporters and members of the PDP,” Adeyeye said.

He said that both governors Ayodele Fayose and Nyesom Wike of Ekiti and Rivers states respectively, and other PDP governors ‘are men of integrity’.

He added that, “Our governors are responsible and trusted party men that are working tirelessly in their various states to deliver the needed dividends of democracy.

“The people of Rivers State and Ekiti State can testify to the wonderful achievements of our governors in their states and other states governed by the PDP.”