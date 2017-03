Wednesday, March 1 was the day a male and female suspected kidnappers met their waterloo as they were caught by mob in Umuahia, the Abia State Capital who stripped them naked before torturing on them.

According to Facebook user, they were apprehended along Owerri road in Umuahia while trying to kidnap someone. The mob had wanted to kill them but the police came to their rescue and took them to the station.

