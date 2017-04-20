Secret Service agents have detained a Brooklyn man after he showed up at a building where former first daughter Malia Obama is working as an intern and asked her to marry him.

According to NYDailynews;

“Secret Service agents detained a Brooklyn man who slithered into a Tribeca building where former President Obama’s daughter Malia interns — and begged the 18-year-old to marry him.

Jair Nilton Cardoso showed up on the fourth floor of the building on April 10, held up a sign in an office window and loudly begged for her hand in marriage, sources said.

The agents recognized Cardoso as a man who had repeatedly tried to get into the White House in the past, sources said. They told him to leave the Tribeca building and to leave her alone, sources said”.

This isn’t the first time Cardoso has stalked Obama; agents reportedly recognized him from his previous repeated attempts to get into the White House.

The Daily News reports that on April 13, Secret Service agents went to Cardoso’s home to interview him, and after coming to the conclusion that he had psychiatric issues, they took him to a local hospital for an evaluation.