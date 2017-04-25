Former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole and former Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora have been touted as possible replacement for the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, if the Yemi Osinbajo-led panel indicts him.

This Day reports that both men are on a shortlist currently before President Muhammadu Buhari.

Lawal and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ayo Oke, were suspended last week by Buhari, over alleged mismanagement of the funds allocated to the Presidential Initiative on the North-east (PINE) and the discovery of $43million in an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The panel responsible for investigations is headed by Vice-President Osinbajo, with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), as members.

However, proactive measures are being taken, before the panel concludes its findings and submits a report.