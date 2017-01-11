post

A Malawian journalist, Charles Mtika has taken to his Facebook account to call his wife a witch and expressed fears that he would be killed by her.

Mtika, a Malawian journalist, wrote in capital letters; “THIS IS THE WITCH I MARRIED. THIS ONE WILL KILL ME ONE DAY.”

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Mtika did not provide further information on what his wife did to make him insult her in such a manner but from previous posts on his Facebook account, this is not the first time Mtika will disrespect his partner on the social media platform.