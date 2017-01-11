A Malawian journalist, Charles Mtika has taken to his Facebook account to call his wife a witch and expressed fears that he would be killed by her.

Mtika, a Malawian journalist, wrote in capital letters; “THIS IS THE WITCH I MARRIED. THIS ONE WILL KILL ME ONE DAY.”

Mtika did not provide further information on what his wife did to make him insult her in such a manner but from previous posts on his Facebook account, this is not the first time Mtika will disrespect his partner on the social media platform.