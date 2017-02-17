One Misa Mohammed has been paraded by the Benue Police for parading himself as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) and allegedly using same to harass unsuspecting members of the public.

The suspect whose real name was Misa Iorliam Francis was said to have been defrauded by an illegal recruitment syndicate.

Spokesman of the command, Moses Joel Yamu cautioned people against dealing with questionable characters promising them jobs.

Speaking to newsmen, the suspect said a certain police officer, Uche Paul, who he met in 2013 when he registered for JAMB, had allegedly masterminded his recruitment into the police academy.

“The man (Paul) took me to the police station and assured that he would recruit me. He later printed an acceptance letter which he gave me as the commencement of my training.

He recommended books which I bought and he urged me to read them as part of my training for the 4 years I stayed there. I went back to my people who donated N130,000 which I gave to Paul.

I have been collecting things such as money and food items from my people for him during the period. And when he told me that I was going to pass out on February 3, 2017, I organised my people who went to thank him while I also did a thanksgiving in the church,” he said.