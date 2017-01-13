An angry lover who attempted to slit the throat of his girlfriend, following suspicion of unfaithfulness, has been sentenced to 12 years imprisonment for attempted murder without option of fine.

Luka Shuaibu, a diploma student in the Department of Tourism and Leisure Management, Adamawa State Polytechnic, jolted the public in October, 2016, when he attempted to slit the throat of his girlfriend, Sekina Ishaya after seeing her allegedly with another man.

Shuaibu, Northern City News gathered, was sentenced last Wednesday to 12 years imprisonment without option of fine.

Shehu Ahmad, the Chief Magistrate of the Yola Magistrate Court, while passing his sentence, said the court found the accused guilty of an attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing grievous bodily hurt to his female lover.

The magistrate said the sentence was based on the witnesses, testimonies as well as admission of guilt by the convict, noting that the parties could file an appeal if not satisfied with his judgment.